Warning! The following contains spoilers for My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Season 9 episode "From Tutor To Suitor." Read at your own risk!. Whitney Way Thore's failed romance with Chase Severino was the major storyline of Season 8, but Season 9 has put Chase fully in the rearview mirror. Whitney has moved on to a new man, and apparently, he's French. Well, at least we've been told he's French. Are the two really dating? Is her French teacher the man she previously hinted about on social media? Fans had all sorts of questions about the pair after the first two episodes of My Big Fat Fabulous Life's newest season, which threw a lot at viewers.