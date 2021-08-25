AV Boys & Girls Club gets grant

Summertime. The time where students, parents and educators take a few weeks to relax and regroup from the school year. It’s also the time where family gatherings and vacations are at an all-time high. While the summer is the season many look forward to, it’s also the time where the learning gap for many kids can increase. According to the American Education Research Journal, children can lose up to 40% of their total school year gains during the summer months. These stats add to the growing concern of parents who are already concerned about loss in learning from home schooling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During summer months most youth lose about two months’ worth of math skills. Low-income youth also lose more than two months’ worth of reading skills, while their middle-class peers often make slight gains. In an effort to close this learning gap and keep students on track Dr. Vicki Lee, Chief Program Officer for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago, and her staff have created a program to prevent summer learning loss to ensure students are on track for the school year. In a brief interview with Dr. Lee, I had the pleasure to learn about the Summer Brain Gain offered to participants at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago.