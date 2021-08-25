Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

AV Boys & Girls Club gets grant

By VALLEY PRESS STAFF REPORT
Antelope Valley Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePALMDALE — The Antelope Valley Boys & Girls Club received a $150,000 grant awarded by the Jewish Community Foundation of Los Angeles to support education equity. The Foundation awarded a record $1,000,000 to seven nonprofit organizations as part of its General Community grants, which focus on local high-priority social issues.

