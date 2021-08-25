Local family trains service dogs
Bristow is home to Zen Dog Oklahoma, a dog training business for which many pet owners express heartfelt appreciation, noting in testimonials how helpful and beneficial the training has proven for their pets and households. Local Lola Carter began training dogs in 2001 through her business but developed a passion for training service dogs in 2009 after her daughter was born with spina bifida. In the last year, Lola trained a service dog for a fellow Bristow resident.
