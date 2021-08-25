Local family trains service dogs

I'm a cat guy so please don't shoot the messenger... Listen to Jimmy G nights on 94.3 The Point and download our free 94.3 The Point app. I have been seeing and hearing many Jersey Shore locals get angry about people abusing the power of service dogs? It doesn't really make sense to me because I don't own a dog and I don't need a service dog. As we know, service dogs can be a great assistance to many people in our community. They can help the blind, they can drop in on the sick for comfort, they can support the elderly with companionship, and many of our soldiers returning from war have found comradery with these dogs.