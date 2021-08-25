Guardians ride losing strategies across bridge to 7-3 loss
Amed Rosario extended his hitting streak to 10 games last night, but in all honesty, his team deserved to lose. With men on first and second and nobody out in the seventh, Ernie Clement stepped to the plate. After Ernie worked the count to 2-0, DeMarlo Hale called for a bunt. The bunt was popped up to Andy Ibáñez (that’s a Texas Rangers player). Myles Straw then hit a ball to short and Yu Chang was doubled up wandering off of second. Justice.www.coveringthecorner.com
