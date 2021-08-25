Guardians ride losing strategies across bridge to 7-3 loss

Cal Quantrill was fantastic, throwing seven innings of shutout baseball. With the win, the Guardians are back to .500 on the season. Quantrill had been elite since the second half of the season got underway, but last time out, he struggled more than he had in his previous six starts. But if there was any concern that his dominance was nearing its end, he quickly proved just the opposite. He was electric, allowing just a leadoff single to Ohtani in the first and a base hit to David Fletcher in the third. Aside from two walks, Quantrill retired the rest of the batters he faced, including striking out the side in the fourth. His nine K’s were his second-highest total of the season, as he fanned 10 against the Tigers on Aug. 6.