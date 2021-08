When I am on the beach again, I will be looking for one of our most abundant peeps, namely, the western sandpiper. It is the next largest in size to the least sandpiper which is in the four-inch range. The western sandpiper is five and one half to about six and a half inches in size which can be slightly larger than the semipalmated sandpiper the other featured peep in today’s article. Because size can vary for both species though, the difference is slight. While the semipalmated sandpiper is only an occasional visitor to the Peninsula during spring migration and rarely visits during the summer it is worth looking at it in this article because in Pacific County, while it may be hard to find, it is seen annually. Thus, when I am on the beach again or traveling through the county, I will be on the lookout for the semipalmated sandpiper, too.