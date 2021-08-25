Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Colts News: DC Matt Eberflus sets Colts defensive takeaway target at 40

By Chris Blystone
Stampede Blue
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere doesn't appear to be a lot more Carson Wentz will need to prove to be physically ready to play in Week 1. The Indianapolis Colts announced Tuesday afternoon they have waive-injured tight end Noah Togiai. The Colts needed to make one move to get their roster down to the NFL-mandated 80 before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

www.stampedeblue.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Colts News#The Indianapolis Colts#Colts Media Blue#Blue#Colts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLPosted by
All Cardinals

Former Cardinals QB Signs with Indianapolis Colts

Former Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Brett Hundley has officially signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Hundley's Cardinals tenure was already over after he was inactive for all 16 games last season and Arizona signed veteran backup quarterback Colt McCoy this offseason. But now, the 2015 fifth-round pick has a new home in Indianapolis. If he makes the active roster, he could travel to State Farm Stadium again when the Colts visit the Cardinals on Christmas Day.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Why Fans Were Right to Condemn 'Quitter' Andrew Luck For Sudden Retirement

Ben Maller: “People were still retroactively condemning the Indianapolis fans who were at that exhibition game for their ‘harsh’ treatment. ‘iT’s nOt fAiR!’, ‘iT’s nOt rIgHt!’ Now that time has passed, did Andrew Luck deserve getting booed from the Colts fans? I’m nodding my head ‘YES’ on this one. He absolutely deserved what he got and it was a completely warranted response by the Indianapolis fans. Andrew Luck BOTCHED that entire episode. He deserved to take a shower in boos and he got it. Timing is everything, and this was the ‘fumblerooski’ the way this was handled. This was not the time nor the place. If Luck was truly defeated at the game of football and he wanted to quit, you do that at the END of a season. You don’t do that a couple weeks before the start of the regular season. Not after you’ve done the offseason program and gone through 85% of training camp, and the season is on the horizon. You talk about leaving the Colts holding the bag. Andrew Luck was ahead of his time, he got flack, but it is now socially acceptable to be a quitter. You’re a hero if you’re a quitter and you become a powerful figure in the sporting world. If Luck had to do it over again, what he should have done was use the get out of criticism card, and said ‘I can’t play anymore, I’ve got mental illness.’ If only he had done that everyone would have shut up! The same usual cockroaches will come out and rush to your defense. If you say anything bad about Simone Biles or Naomi Osaka you’re a ‘HEATHEN’ or you’re an ‘OGRE.'" (Full Video Above)
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts: Fox Sports radio host drops brutal Andrew Luck take

The Indianapolis Colts are gearing up for their final preseason game, though they’re planning on resting most of their starters. The preseason is a very touchy subject for Colts fans, as it serves as an untimely reminder of Andrew Luck’s retirement. We hate to even bring it up, but Tuesday...
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions lose quarterback to injury during loss to Colts

On Friday night, the Detroit Lions played their final preseason game as they fell to the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 27-17. But the Lions lost more than just the game as quarterback Tim Boyle injured the thumb on his throwing hand during the opening drive against the Colts. The play happened when Boyle appeared to hit his throwing hand on the helmet of Colts defensive end Kemoko Turay.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colts Have Reportedly Suffered Another Brutal Injury

Few teams have been bit as hard by the injury bug as the Indianapolis Colts this summer. After star wide receiver T.Y. Hilton suffered a neck injury over the weekend, they got potentially worse news this morning. According to ESPN NFL insider Mike Wells via Adam Schefter, Colts left tackle...
NFLWMBF

Panthers-Colts game to air Sunday on WMBF News

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Carolina Panthers’ preseason kicks off Sunday, and WMBF News is the Grand Strand and Pee Dee’s home to catch the team in action!. The Panthers take on the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. As a result, Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor...
NFLIndianapolis Colts

How to Watch: Colts @ Vikings

Colts Mobile App | NFL Game Pass | Win Season Tickets. The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings for their second preseason game. The game time is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 21, at U.S. Bank Stadium. The contest will mark the 11th...
NFLTifton Gazette

Panthers Colts Football

INDIANAPOLIS – Parris Campbell knew he was getting the ball before he left the huddle.
NFLFox 59

Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 155 ‘Preseason Takeaways’

INDIANAPOLIS — We finally have an actual football game to talk about!. On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show with news of the week before breaking down the latest on Carson Wentz’s injury (13:40). The gang then...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts: What T.Y. Hilton’s injury means for Carson Wentz

With veteran WR T.Y. Hilton out for a number of weeks, how will Colts quarterback Carson Wentz be impacted?. The Indianapolis Colts will be without a notable player into the regular season. According to Stephen Holder of The Athletic, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is expected to miss multiple weeks with a neck injury suffered during practice last Wednesday.
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

Colts’ Carson Wentz ‘getting antsy’ is good news for the Eagles

Carson Wentz isn’t happy with the Indianapolis Colts. Want more Eagles coverage? Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text directly with reporters. The Athletic’s Zak Keefer reported Wednesday an update on the injured quarterback, who’s recovering from foot surgery:. • He’s “getting antsy” + wants to push...
NFLchatsports.com

Colts News: QB Carson Wentz will begin walkthroughs, throwing soon

INDIANAPOLIS – Monday was the first big checkpoint in Carson Wentz’s ongoing rehab from foot surgery, and the early reports are positive. Twitter does not want the NFL to emphasize taunting penalties if Sunday's call on Benny LeMay is the standard. Colts coach Frank Reich: 'The receiver core, you guys...

Comments / 0

Community Policy