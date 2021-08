Marilyn Dubinski: Primo definitely showed why the Spurs were so high on him and swung for the fences, even if it was maybe a year and/or 15-20 picks early. Fans can sometimes get obsessed with what kind player should be picked in certain parts of the draft (i.e. lottery pick must mean immediate contributor), and I’ll admit I really wanted them to address a position of need in the draft. But now, between seeing the long game they’re playing with the rebuild and the tantalizing potential, skills, and confidence Primo flashed (in admittedly just a few games), I can see why they chose him and am willing to wait and excited to watch his development over the next few years.