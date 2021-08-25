Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

STRAIGHT ARROW: An adventure with my grandkids

By Gene Culver
Kentucky Standard
 6 days ago

Since my knee surgery I have done everything I can to rehab and stay in decent shape — going to KORT rehab three days a week and doing a little more than my therapist asked then doing all I could stand at home. Log In. Already a subscriber? Register/Activate account.

www.kystandard.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Straight Arrow#Adventure#Knee Surgery#Kort
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
Family Relationshipsbeaconseniornews.com

Zip-lining with the grandkids

The things grandparents will do for time and memories with teen-aged grandkids. My husband and I recently drove to North Carolina to visit the grandkids. If we’re lucky, we get to bask in their presence twice a year. Rarely is it more than that. But this year, it was different...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

It’s Friday, So Enjoy This Wholesome Video of a Grandpa Surprising Grandkids

I know you guys have had a bit of a hard week. Haven't we all? We're all in what I like to call "recovery mode" from the State Fair. We had a lot more people in town, so there was a lot more traffic, naturally. And of course there was so much to do and see and eat out at the Fair, we probably all had a little too much fun. So getting back to "normal life" so to speak, is always a little tough.
MoviesFirst Showing

A Teen Discovers Buffalo Racing in 'My Best Worst Adventure' Trailer

"A wonderful coming of age story." KDMG has unveiled the official trailer for a kooky comedy titled My Best Worst Adventure, described the "family adventure of the fall." This adventure comedy is about a teen sent to Thailand who discovers buffalo racing - "a kind of Kentucky Derby on steroids, without horses, saddles or rules." The short synopsis only sets up the premise: There are worse things than death. Especially for a testy American teen sent to stay with her eccentric Thai grandmother… Written and directed by Joel Soisson, the film stars Lily Patra, Pan Rugtawatr and Eoin O'Brien. And it arrives on VOD in the US starting in September. This looks like a very strange setup for a film, and it seems like a hard sell, but maybe it will be enjoyable. I dig the rural Thailand vibe to this, even though it's made by an American filmmaker.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
CelebritiesNME

US actor Jay Pickett dies on set of western film

Jay Pickett, who is best known for his recurring role on General Hospital, has died on the set of his upcoming film. The 60-year-old actor was filming western Treasure Valley, which he both wrote and starred in, when he died sitting on a horse, according to co-star Jim Heffel. “Jay...
gentside.co.uk

They found this coffin under a house... What was inside made their blood run cold

While working on a house in San Francisco a few years ago, workers made an astounding discovery. The body of a girl in a perfect state of preservation who had probably died more than a century ago was found in a metal box. She was most likely 2 years old at the time of her death, and this blonde little girl with pink cheeks and brand new clothes seemed to be sleeping a deep sleep in her sarcophagus, as if she would wake up at a moment’s notice.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
TV Seriesnickiswift.com

This Is What Happened To Jarrod Schulz After Storage Wars

Jarrod Schulz became a fan-favorite on popular A&E series "Storage Wars" when he joined back in 2010 alongside his then-partner Brandi Passante. The two were well-known for their constant bickering and fiery bidding style, but charmed fans nonetheless. According to the Orange County Register, the former couple already dabbled in storage auctions before appearing on "Storage Wars."
Women's HealthPosted by
Us Weekly

Lauren Burnham Breast-Feeds Both Twin Babies at Once in Sweet Shot: The ‘Hardest’ Thing

Breast-feeding both babies! Lauren Burnham reflected on her nursing journey in a Thursday, August 5, social media upload. “World breastfeeding week. A celebration of one of the hardest things I’ve ever done,” the Bachelor alum, 29, wrote via Instagram. “I’m in awe of all the ladies that make it look so effortless and even the ones who don’t. You. Are. Superheroes.”
Relationshipswashingtonnewsday.com

After 8 years, a ‘dead’ teen returns home, claiming rebirth.

After 8 years, a ‘dead’ teen returns home, claiming rebirth. In a strange scenario, an Indian 8-year-old boy claims to be the reincarnation of a 13-year-old boy who drowned in a canal eight years ago. The boy, who arrived at the house of the deceased teenager on Thursday in Nagla...
Lifestylebackpacker.com

5 Things to Use Instead of Toilet Paper

Toilet paper is one of those modern conveniences that most people shudder to think of living without. Think back to 2020, when panic-buying members of the public snapped up everything around the US, leading to denuded shelves and weeks of headlines about shortages of bathroom tissue. Maybe it’s time for...
Animalscowboystatedaily.com

Bison Attacks Another Woman in South Dakota; Pants Stay On This Time.

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s August and it’s South Dakota. That means someone is going to get thrown by a bison. Reminiscent of the spectacular bison de-pantsing of 2020, another woman in South Dakota got in the crosshairs of a bison — and lost. This...

Comments / 0

Community Policy