Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

3 dead, including child, in suspected murder-suicide in West Virginia; toddler found alive

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qtuwu_0bcGJ0Qy00

MINK SHOALS, W.Va. — Three people, including a young child, have died in a suspected murder-suicide in West Virginia, authorities said.

According to The Associated Press, Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies recovered the bodies of a man, woman and young girl from a Mink Shoals home on Monday. Deputies, who identified the adults as the child’s parents, said all three had been shot.

Emergency crews also discovered a toddler girl alive inside the house, the AP reported. The girl, who was critically injured by bullet fragments, was flown to a hospital in Cincinnati, deputies said.

Authorities, who have not released the names of the people involved, said the incident appears to be a murder-suicide, according to the AP. No one had been in contact with the family for days, authorities said.

No further information was immediately available.

.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
45K+
Followers
60K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Cincinnati#Toddler#The Associated Press#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
AccidentsPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Spain: 2 hospitalized when ferry runs into islet near Ibiza

MADRID — (AP) — A passenger ferry ran aground on an islet near the Spanish island of Ibiza, leaving a child and a man requiring hospitalization, authorities said Sunday. Nearly 40 people were evacuated from the ferry, and Spain’s maritime rescue service said a helicopter airlifted six people, including one child, all in need of immediate medical attention.

Comments / 0

Community Policy