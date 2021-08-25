Cancel
Grassley blasts August 31 Afghan withdrawal deadline

KGLO News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES — Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says the withdrawal of U-S forces from Afghanistan should not be rushed. “Whatever Trump or Biden wanted to do on reducing the number of troops or pulling out, they should have never set a date,” Grassley said during an interview with reporters from Radio Iowa and the Associated Press.

