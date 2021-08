Young goalkeeper Joao Virginia is headed to Portugal on loan for the season. Unconfirmed reports say that Sporting Club de Portugal (aka Sporting Lisbon) will cover half of his unconfirmed £10,000-per-week contract, and will also have a deal to buy the player outright for £3 million at the end of the season should they choose to do so. The 21-year-old still on contract with Everton through till the end of the 2023-24 season following an extension he signed early last season.