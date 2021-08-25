DeFi Lending Startup Euler Raises $8M to Challenge Compound, Aave
Euler will offer a lending market to any Ethereum-based token. Its founders see an opportunity to serve the "long tail" of the crypto markets. If you own a popular cryptocurrency like Ethereum and want to lend it out for interest, you can go to Compound or Aave—well-established platforms that match borrowers and lenders. But if you own a newer or more obscure cryptocurrency, you're out of luck since those sites don't support such tokens.decrypt.co
