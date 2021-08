Berlin [Germany], August 15 (ANI): Germany and Bayern Munich legend Gerd Muller passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 75. Muller made history with Bayern and the German national team. He scored an incredible 566 goals in 607 competitive appearances for Bayern and still holds the record for the most goals scored in the Bundesliga with 365, as well as being top scorer seven times. He got 68 goals in 62 caps for the national team.