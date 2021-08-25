Cancel
Willmar, MN

Willmar streets need millions in repairs

By Shelby Lindrud
West Central Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"We are falling way short of what we should be doing," Manzer said at the Aug. 16 Willmar City Council meeting. Based on a street pavement management cycle Manzer presented to the council, the city should be reconstructing 2.69 miles, overlaying 5.5 miles and crack-sealing 8 miles of street per year. The reality is far from that. On average, Willmar is reconstructing only 0.74 miles, overlaying 1.75 miles and has a budget of $70,000 each year for crack sealing.

www.wctrib.com

