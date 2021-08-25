Brentford boss Frank: Canos, Onyeka made difference for Cup win

Brentford boss Thomas Frank was happy with their Carabao Cup win against Lincoln City. The Bees came from behind to win 3-1 thanks to three goals in the second-half. Frank said: "We actually came out with a lot of energy, lots of running and effort, but we did not have enough quality. We were not so much in sync and it's a combination of me switching nine players. I believe in them all, but I also changed the system, so it helps to strike the right balance.