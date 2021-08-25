Cancel
Barron County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-25 06:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING IN WEST-CENTRAL WISCONSIN Patchy dense fog will continue early this morning across west- central Wisconsin. Visibility could go below a quarter mile, so please use your headlights and drive with care.

