How do I get my constitutional rights enforced and compensation for being placed in a harmful and less than human situation.
I am on a program call conditional release where I am under constant isolation with very limited human interactions I'm forced to give up several of my constitutional rights or go to institution for the rest of my natural life. On July of 2020 this isolation and degradation of life caused me to take an attempt on my own life which all they did was send me back to the institution to where I came from after spending 15 years.avvo.com
