CHICAGO (CBS) — A delayed but good ending to a postal problem for a Naperville grandmother. Lenor Chemers sent her grandson in China a cross necklace in May as a gift for his first Holy Communion, and it finally arrived three months later. After she mailed it, it took about 70 days just to leave Chicago, then about three weeks to get from Chicago to her grandson in Beijing. It’s not the first time a gift she mailed to her grandson, Avner, has been delayed. Chemers used to visit her grandson and son in Beijing twice a year. “With COVID, I’m not able to travel...