New Orleans, LA

Man shot to death late Tuesday in Lower 9th Ward parking lot; NOPD seeks three ‘persons of interest’ in case

By Ken Daley
fox8live.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating the shooting death of a man found late Tuesday night (Aug. 24) in a Lower 9th Ward parking lot. The victim’s age and identity were not immediately disclosed, but the man is at least the 130th New Orleans homicide victim of 2021. Homicides in the city are up 10.1 percent over the same date last year, according to data provided on the City Council website’s crime dashboard.

www.fox8live.com

