Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

Chili-glazed salmon with succotash: Sweet, spicy, colorful and healthy all in one

By Christopher Sinclair-McCalla
tucson.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeliciously Healthy is sponsored by Freedom RV in Tucson, Arizona. Download the jerk brown sugar-chili-glazed salmon with succotash recipe. You don’t have to be a fancy chef to prepare a stellar salmon dish. Today, I’m bringing you a recipe that is sure to please yet simple to prepare. We are going to be making a jerk brown sugar-chili-glazed salmon with warm and healthy succotash. Try saying that three times fast!

tucson.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
Tucson, AZ
Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
Food & Drinks
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmon#Glaze#Food Drink#Freedom Rv#Thai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
CelebritiesABC News

Actor Ed Asner, TV's blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91

LOS ANGELES -- Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and later in the drama “Lou Grant,” has died. He was 91. Asner's representative...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...
Combat SportsPosted by
Fox News

Jake Paul beats Tyron Woodley via split decision, remains undefeated

Jake Paul stepped into the boxing ring in Cleveland on Sunday without a blemish on his record and left the city the same way. Paul defeated Tyron Woodley via split decision to pick up his fourth professional boxing win. It was the first time in the YouTube star’s short career he didn’t end the fight with a knockout. The bout lasted all eight rounds.
EducationPosted by
CNN

Fauci: School Covid-19 vaccine mandates are a 'good idea'

(CNN) — Mandating Covid-19 vaccines for children to attend school in person is a "good idea" due to a strong benefit-risk ratio, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. "I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea," Fauci told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

Comments / 0

Community Policy