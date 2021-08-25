Cancel
Haverhill, MA

Music awards nominations include 3 Haverhill artists

By Mike LaBella mlabella@eagletribune.com
The Eagle-Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAVERHILL — The music scene in Haverhill is all abuzz with three Haverhill artists being nominated in various categories for this year's New England Music Awards. Haverhill's nominees are: Singer/songwriter Maximilian Wentz, who is nominated for New Act of The Year; songwriter and performer Veronica Lewis, who is nominated for Blues Song of the Year and Blues Act of the Year, and singer/songwriter Liz Bills, who was nominated in five categories.

