Turkish Airlines adds Dallas Fort Worth to its network

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth-based American Airlines is being enlisted to help with the evacuation of refugees in Afghanistan. The U.S. Department of Defense notified American Airlines that it has activated Stage 1 of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF). In a statement released Sunday, airline officials said starting Monday, American Airline will be ready to deploy three widebody aircrafts to military bases and other secure transit points on the Arabian Peninsula and in Europe to assist with the emergency evacuation of U.S. citizens and refugees. “American is part of the CRAF program and is proud to fulfill its duty to help...