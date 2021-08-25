Turkish Airlines adds Dallas Fort Worth to its network

Cancel
Turkish Airlines continues its network growth, with the airline adding Dallas Fort Worth to its network. Turkish Airlines Boeing 787-9 – Image, Turkish Airlines. The Dallas Fort Worth route will increase Turkish Airlines coverage to 11 destinations in the United States of America. It will also be the second destination that Turkish Airlines will operate to in Texas. The route is due to commence on Friday, September 24, 2021. The global airline will service four flights per week between Istanbul and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

