Presidential Election

Signs of 2022: DeSantis to help out local GOP — More districts defy governor and pass mask mandates — Plea deal reached in sham Senate candidate case — About Rep. Waltz and Afghanistan

By GARY FINEOUT
POLITICO
 4 days ago

Hello and welcome to Wednesday. The daily rundown — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted information that there were 21,208 Covid-19 infections on Monday. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported on its dashboard that 17,088 beds were being used in the state for Covid-19 patients. The Florida Hospital Association reported Tuesday that 53.7 percent of adult patients in intensive care units are infected with Covid-19.

www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Related
Florida State850wftl.com

Florida parents sue Gov. DeSantis because he gave them an option

A judge in Tallahassee is expected to rule today on a lawsuit brought by parents challenging Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ optional school mask mandate. DeSantis basically gave parents the option to make health decisions for their own children. However, many parents are concerned that no masks will lead to their children getting sick.
Florida StateMSNBC

DeSantis' Covid policy in Florida could backfire

UPDATE (Aug. 27, 2021, 1:20 p.m. ET): A Florida state judge struck down Gov. Ron DeSantis' ban on mask mandates on Friday, arguing that school districts have the right to set mask policies. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has zealously opposed basic public health policies that would slow the spread of...
POTUSMSNBC

'Mini-Trump' DeSantis 'more of a lunatic' than Trump, says Dr. Dean amidst surging COVID deaths

A judge has found that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis cannot ban mask mandates in school. The MAGA governor remains isolated in his stance against COVID safety measures, and even Trump is now encouraging people to get vaccinated. Physician and former DNC chair Howard Dean joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss. Dean reacts to DeSantis' handling of the pandemic, asserting, "I think he may be more of a lunatic than Trump ever was."Aug. 27, 2021.
Broward County, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

More Florida School Districts Defying Gov. Ron DeSantis On Masks

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – At least 10 school boards making up some of the largest districts in Florida are now defying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration’s attempt to ban local mandates on masks in schools. The Orange County board also said they want to challenge the legality of a Florida Department of Health rule enforcing the ban. Just over half of Florida’s 2.8 million public school students now face mandates to wear masks in classrooms as a courtroom battle continues over efforts by DeSantis to leave such decisions up to parents. A majority of school board members in Orange County told the superintendent on...
Public HealthNews Herald

LETTERS: DeSantis not responsible for COVID spike

So Robert-Ian Salit has to trash our governor. He wrote “Republican base requires DeSantis to do the same stupid and dangerous things that Trump did. Even using the same words, just last week DeSantis said, on TV, the spike will be over in a few weeks, no it won’t, with DeSantis’s strong anti-mask, open everything up attitude it will be worse.”
Florida StatePOLITICO

What Florida congressional districts are destined to change — Wanted: A new health secretary — Deaths rising, morgues filling — Clock ticking for Nikki Fried

Hello and welcome to Friday. The daily rundown — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there were 21,183 Covid-19 infections in Florida on Wednesday. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported that 16,833 beds were being used in the state for Covid-19 patients. The Florida Hospital Association reported Thursday that 55.3 percent of adult patients in intensive care units are infected with Covid-19.
ProtestsPOLITICO

HARRIS cancels rally after KABUL blasts — ELDER’s campaign manager probed — Assembly’s NGUYEN has breakthrough COVID case — COX’s new BEAR ad

THE BUZZ — THE ‘WHAT IF’ GAME: So what exactly could a Republican governor of California do?. The question has gone from unlikely to urgent, as polls show voters truly could unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom — and that could likely mean a Gov. Larry Elder (or Kevin Faulconer, or Kevin Kiley or John Cox) would preside over an otherwise overwhelmingly Democratic government.
Public Healthfloridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis stands ground against critics of monoclonal roadshow

The odometer-spinning effort is drawing mixed reviews. It’ll take more than a bit of criticism for Gov. Ron DeSantis to cut the lights on his latest COVID-19 roadshow. Speaking Monday in Englewood, the Republican Governor defended himself against critics who scrutinize his promotion of monoclonal antibodies. “I disagree with people...
Public Healthfloridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist: Ron DeSantis is a ‘direct threat’ to health, safety

The Congressman's remarks came during a meeting with parents of students with disabilities. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist met with a group of parents Monday suing Gov. Ron DeSantis over an executive order banning mask mandates at Florida public schools. Implemented in July, the order empowers the state to impose...
ElectionsPOLITICO

NEWSOM vs. FLORIDA — PELOSI shepherds HOUSE deal — PAFFRATH joins GOP debate stage — OSE backs KILEY — TECH execs sit down with BIDEN

THE BUZZ — CALIFORNIA VS. FLORIDA: Gov. Gavin Newsom can’t stop talking about Florida. The recall-besieged Democrat governor has worked to make the election a study in contrasts. Between California progressivism and resurgent Trumpism. Between his vision and that of a polarizing Republican frontrunner. And between populous blue California and teeming red Florida — two large states whose governors have charted starkly different coronavirus paths.

