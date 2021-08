It would be hard to script a worse start for Arsenal this season. Injuries, illness, and losses abound, and Mikel Arteta’s seat is heating up at a rapid rate. Compounding the underwhelming start have been the looming pieces of deadwood still floating aimlessly around the roster. With the number of incoming players, Arsenal were going to need find buyers for a number of players to free up wage space and move on from players with no place in Mikel Arteta’s rebuild.