Sen. Chuck Grassley pays visit to Southeast Iowa

By Shelby Slaughter
kyoutv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSKALOOSA, Iowa (KYOU) - Iowa Senator Charles Grassley found himself at the center of a strong debate on Afghanistan on Tuesday afternoon. Grassley spoke at Smokey Row - a coffee shop in downtown Oskaloosa. At the event Iowans voiced their opinions on housing Afghanistan refugees, some opposing the idea. But Senator Grassley gave his stamp of approval to potentially house Afghan refugees here in Iowa -- an idea Governor Kim Reynolds said she’s also behind.

