Franchise fees on utilities will be hot topic at IPC meeting after recent electric rate hike
If the scale of the discussion to be had is any indication, the Iberia Parish Council’s regular meeting scheduled for tonight should last all of 15 minutes. But the discussion of items set for publication, which will come up for public hearing at the council’s next meeting, will guarantee a long meeting on Sept. 13. That is when the council will take up the issue of enacting franchise fees on utilities operating in the parish.www.iberianet.com
