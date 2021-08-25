Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iberia Parish, LA

Franchise fees on utilities will be hot topic at IPC meeting after recent electric rate hike

By DWAYNE FATHERREE dwayne.fatherree@daily-iberian.com
Daily Iberian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the scale of the discussion to be had is any indication, the Iberia Parish Council’s regular meeting scheduled for tonight should last all of 15 minutes. But the discussion of items set for publication, which will come up for public hearing at the council’s next meeting, will guarantee a long meeting on Sept. 13. That is when the council will take up the issue of enacting franchise fees on utilities operating in the parish.

www.iberianet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iberia Parish, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Iberia Parish, LA
Industry
Iberia Parish, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Industry
County
Iberia Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipc#Hot Topic#Franchise Fee#Meeting Room#Ipc#Royalty Fund#General Fund#Cleco#Centerpoint Energy#Atmos Energy#At T#Louisiana Water Company#Lawco#Teche Water Works#Cox Communications#Suddenlink Communications#Zeta#The Robert B Green Board#Councl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
CelebritiesABC News

Actor Ed Asner, TV's blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91

LOS ANGELES -- Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and later in the drama “Lou Grant,” has died. He was 91. Asner's representative...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...
Combat SportsPosted by
Fox News

Jake Paul beats Tyron Woodley via split decision, remains undefeated

Jake Paul stepped into the boxing ring in Cleveland on Sunday without a blemish on his record and left the city the same way. Paul defeated Tyron Woodley via split decision to pick up his fourth professional boxing win. It was the first time in the YouTube star’s short career he didn’t end the fight with a knockout. The bout lasted all eight rounds.
EducationPosted by
CNN

Fauci: School Covid-19 vaccine mandates are a 'good idea'

(CNN) — Mandating Covid-19 vaccines for children to attend school in person is a "good idea" due to a strong benefit-risk ratio, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. "I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea," Fauci told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

Comments / 0

Community Policy