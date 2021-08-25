Today in Entertainment History

On Aug. 25, 1970, Elton John made his U.S. debut at the Troubadour Club in Los Angeles. The performance kicked off a brief tour and led to a recording contract with MCA.In 1973, Allman Brothers Band drummer Butch Trucks suffered a broken leg in a car crash in Macon, Georgia.In 1976, Boston released their self-titled album. It became one of the best-selling albums of all time.In 1980, Broadway director Gower Champion died of blood cancer just hours before his musical, "42nd Street" opened on Broadway. The show went on to win the Tony Award for best musical and was a long-running hit.In 1984, author Truman Capote (kah-POH'-tee) died in Los Angeles at the age of 59. An autopsy revealed he overdosed on valium, codeine and barbiturates.In 1986, Paul Simon's "Graceland" album was released.In 1987, the film "Dirty Dancing" made its world premiere in Los Angeles.In 1994, a New York Supreme Court justice formally dissolved the marriage between Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley. They had married in 1985.In 1999, keyboardist Rob Fisher of Naked Eyes died after a long illness. He was 39.In 2001, singer Aaliyah (ah-LEE'-yah) and eight others died in a plane crash shortly after takeoff in the Bahamas. Aaliyah was 22.