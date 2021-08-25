Nomis Solutions Introduces Margin Setter Dashboard, Adjusts Mortgage Rate Data Refresh Frequency in Latest Product Update

ZAGREB, CROATIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / As subscriptions grow by 100% year on year, it is sure that subscriptions are here to stay and become an integral part of everyone's life. Over the past few years, the customer's preferences have changed. At Revuto they see their place in this growing economy to filter signals from noise with their Revuto app V2 that they will launch soon, and offer customers a clean and pleasant subscription management experience.