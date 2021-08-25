Cancel
Benzie County, MI

Benzie Animal Control misses deadline to renew millage

By Patti Brandt Burgess pburgess@record-eagle.com
Traverse City Record-Eagle
 4 days ago

BEULAH — Benzie County Animal Control is in the dog house after officials missed an Aug. 10 deadline to get a renewal of its millage on the November ballot. As a result, the millage can’t be collected in December, leaving the department with a $124,000 budget shortfall over the next 18 months, according to Katie Zeits, the county’s human resource/finance manager. Zeits on Friday will assume her new role of county administrator.

#Millage#Benzie Animal Control#Committee Of A Whole
