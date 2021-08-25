Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

kanw.com
 4 days ago

Supreme Court orders 'Remain in Mexico' policy reinstated. WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says the Biden administration likely violated federal law in trying to end a Trump-era program that forces people to wait in Mexico while seeking asylum in the U.S. With three liberal justices in dissent, the high court refused Tuesday to block a lower court ruling ordering the administration to reinstate the program informally known as Remain in Mexico. It's not clear how many people will be affected and how quickly. Under the lower court ruling, the administration must make a "good faith effort" to restart the program. There also is nothing preventing the administration from trying again to end the program.

www.kanw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Nez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us West#Colorado River#Ap#The Supreme Court#Trump#The Navajo Nation#Indigenous#Interior#Santa Fe#The Associated Press#Native American#Abq Biopark Zoo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Related
CelebritiesABC News

Actor Ed Asner, TV's blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91

LOS ANGELES -- Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and later in the drama “Lou Grant,” has died. He was 91. Asner's representative...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...
Combat SportsPosted by
Fox News

Jake Paul beats Tyron Woodley via split decision, remains undefeated

Jake Paul stepped into the boxing ring in Cleveland on Sunday without a blemish on his record and left the city the same way. Paul defeated Tyron Woodley via split decision to pick up his fourth professional boxing win. It was the first time in the YouTube star’s short career he didn’t end the fight with a knockout. The bout lasted all eight rounds.
EducationPosted by
CNN

Fauci: School Covid-19 vaccine mandates are a 'good idea'

(CNN) — Mandating Covid-19 vaccines for children to attend school in person is a "good idea" due to a strong benefit-risk ratio, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. "I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea," Fauci told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

Comments / 0

Community Policy