OneWeb’s antenna supplier in South Korea expanding production to meet growing demand for LEO broadband terminals

Suppliers are struggling to keep up with demand for windows amid a boom in home improvement as problems caused by Brexit and a shortage of workers and drivers hit the sector.Industry insiders said the sector was facing problems similar to many other suppliers in construction.They include a shortage of workers and drivers, high demand from people doing up their homes after lockdowns, as well as shortages of raw materials and changes to the way products are certified following Brexit.Many skilled eastern European workers have left the UK following Brexit and the pandemic, which has placed large strains on the construction...