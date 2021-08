Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) spoke to Brian Kilmeade about the current situation in Afghanistan. Cheney says we’ve watched just the absolute devastation of the last three or four days because of the determination that we needed to withdraw completely and because of the way that that the Biden administration is conducting the withdrawal. Cheney thinks we will find out that President Biden ignored the advice of military advisors and commanders on Afghanistan. Cheney is worried about the message this sends to our allies because America’s security depends on our allies being able to count on us. Cheney believes the agreement that the Trump administration negotiated with the Taliban in 2020 was a surrender agreement. Cheney explained her belief that agreement created a situation where we were legitimizing the Taliban and shutting out the Afghan government and set us on the path we’re on now.