BRYANT: (Laughter). SIMON: But I digress. Nine people among the players and staff of the Tennessee Titans have tested positive for COVID-19 this week. What else do we know?. BRYANT: Well, we know that this is going to be the ongoing story. And what's been really interesting about this is the anecdotal versus the company line, which is the different teams in the NFL talking about how they've got a 97, a 98% vaccination rate, and then our - the sourcing and reporting that I do have told me that the - there's a huge battle within the NFL right now between players who are vaccinated or unvaccinated or the decision to do this and the idea that their liberties are being infringed upon by being forced to be vaccinated to play.