The 2022 Buick Enclave will be available with a new full-color digital head-up display. The head-up display in the 2022 Buick Enclave will come as standard equipment with the Premium and Avenir trim levels. It won’t be offered in the entry-level Preferred or the mid-grade Essence trim levels, so the only way to equip the new HUD in the mid-size crossover is to order one of the two well-equipped trims. This new and improved HUD is one of several tech-related upgrades applied to the refreshed 2022 Buick Enclave, along with a new wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto infotainment system, an available rear camera mirror and a new available rear pedestrian alert system.