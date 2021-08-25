Commentary: Florida Democrats need work on long-term goals

If you want to see the harmful effects of one-party control at the state level, you needn’t look further than Florida. Since the beginning of the year, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-controlled state legislature have enacted a wide range of dangerous--and questionably Constitutional--laws, including bills making it more difficult to vote, restrictions on the right to peaceable assembly, and limitations on what can be taught in local public schools. At the same time, they’re making it harder for cities and counties to push back against their extreme agenda, implementing measures that limit localities’ abilities to enact life-saving mask requirements, combat climate change, and prevent gun violence.