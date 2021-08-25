Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Pacific Island bats are utterly fascinating, yet under threat and overlooked

By The Conversation
Phys.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA whopping 191 different bat species live in the Pacific Islands across Micronesia, Melanesia, and Polynesia—but these are, collectively, the most imperiled in the world. In fact, five of the nine bat species that have gone extinct in the last 160 years have come from this region. For too long,...

phys.org

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiji Islands#Pacific Community#Pacific Islands Forum#Mariana Islands#American#Kanaks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Sciencetecheblog.com

Researchers Discover Underwater Submarine Volcano That Looks Like the Eye of Sauron

Australian researchers have discovered the remnants of an ancient submarine volcano in the Indian Ocean that looks oddly similar to the “Eye of Sauron” from J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy. It was detected using a multi-beam sonar at a depth of 3,100 meters (10,170 feet) beneath Australia’s Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization’s (CSIRO) ocean research vessel RV Investigator approximately 280 kilometers (174 miles) southeast of Christmas Island. Read more for two more pictures, additional information and a bonus video.
SciencePosted by
GreenMatters

The Southwest Pacific Ocean Is Enduring the Wrath of the "Southern Blob"

While the 1958 classic, The Blob, is likely long before your time, you've probably seen clips of people frantically running from a ravenous alien that eats everything in its path. And although it's merely a fictitious sci-fi movie, it turns out there's a real-life blob in the southwest Pacific ocean. Known as the "Southern Blob," it's an unusually warm patch of water that experts believe its triggering ongoing droughts worldwide.
WildlifePhys.org

Experts estimate endangered Galapagos pink iguana population at 211

Scientific experts sent to the Galapagos Islands to count a critically endangered lizard species estimate there to be just 211 pink iguanas left, local authorities said Friday. Around 30 scientists and Galapagos park rangers took part in the expedition this month on Wolf Volcano, in the north of Isabela Island—the...
Environmentglobalvoices.org

Climate change in the Pacific: “The time is now” to avoid catastrophe

The message of “Te Mana o te Moana: the State of the Climate in the Pacific 2021” climate report is uncompromising — “THE TIME IS NOW.” According to the report, the Pacific island countries and their peoples “are facing some of the most severe climate impacts anywhere on earth.” It was launched the same day as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) “Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science Basis.”
Environmentcommunitynewscorp.com

Pacific Islands take action against climate damage

The climate crisis is pushing the Pacific Islands to the brink of despair. Rising sea levels and the threat of storm surges threatening to cause “the loss of millions of lives, homes and livelihoods in the Pacific and around the world,” Henry Puna warned on Tuesday, Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF): “Governments, corporations and the world’s largest emitters can no longer ignore the voices of those already suffering from this developing existential crisis. You can no longer choose rhetoric over action. There are simply no more excuses. “
LifestyleInternational Monetary Fund

Pacific Island Airlines: Flying on Empty?

With virtually no international travel since March 2020, national airlines in the Pacific face mounting financial difficulties. For Pacific Island countries this shock is particularly severe given the weak financial condition of national carriers prior to the pandemic, the reliance of these countries on airline connectivity to support tourism, and limited fiscal space to provide ongoing or future financial support to these airlines.
Honolulu, HIthe university of hawai'i system

Pacific Islands wildfires highlight vulnerability to climate change and how to address it

This editorial by University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Assistant Specialist Clay Trauernicht was posted in The Hill on August 20, 2021. Hawaii just experienced one of its largest wildfires at 40,000 acres on the northwest slope of Mauna Kea. However, calling the Mana Road Fire “unprecedented” or blaming it on climate change is misplaced. I argue instead that fire on Pacific Islands isn’t a story about climate as much as a lesson about how the trajectory of human society—and our relationship with the land—increases our vulnerability to many climate-related events. Put simply, human actions (and inaction) have created highly flammable landscapes across the Pacific Island region, which means these landscapes can be altered and restored to be less vulnerable to fire.
Australiaworldatlas.com

Arafura Sea

The Arafura Sea is a marginal sea of the western Pacific Ocean located between Australia and New Guinea Island. The sea covers a surface area of approximately 650,000 square kilometers and connects to the Coral Sea through the Torres Strait. This shallow sea first appeared in George W Earl’s writing in 1837 titled “Sailing Direction for the Arafura Sea.” Its name is derived from a Portuguese corrupt word “Alfores,” which loosely translates to “free men.” According to some people, the name could mean “mountain people.” Arafura is an important sea for the Australians and Indonesians living near its coast because of its rich fishery resources.
ScienceWorld Economic Forum

What are the world's biggest islands? Here's a visualization of the top 100

A visualization designed by mapmaker David Garcia maps the 100 largest islands by size. Each island in the image is color-tinted to reflect its climate. Greenland is the biggest island on the list. Another visualization by Garcia explores the size of the same islands by population density, in which Java...
WildlifePhys.org

When humans disturb marine mammals, it's hard to know the long-term impact

From seismic surveys and Navy sonar to fisheries and shipping, many human activities in the ocean environment cause short-term changes in the behaviors of marine mammals. A longstanding challenge for scientists and regulatory agencies alike has been to understand the biological significance of those changes in terms of their overall impact on affected populations of animals.
WildlifePhys.org

Consequences of the loss of threatened vertebrates

The number of vertebrate species inhabiting the different regions of the world is highly variable, as is the proportion of threatened species. Some regions, such as the tropics, have more threatened species than is expected given the total number of species. Yet the vulnerability of the ecosystems facing the ongoing loss of species does not depend only on the species number but also on their ecological role. These roles depend on the characteristics of the species; their size, weight, shape, reproductive capacity, or the food resource they use. If threatened species have similar characteristics to non-threatened species, the loss of functions due to the extinction of threatened species might be compensated by other species. In contrast, if threatened species have unique characteristics, their loss can have a dramatic effect on the functioning of ecosystems, and the services they provide to human well-being.
Sciencesciencealert.com

A Chunk From The Sunken Continent of Zealandia Is Twice as Old as We Thought

About 3,500 feet under the South Pacific sits a piece of land 2 million square miles in size – about half as big as Australia. But scientists can't agree on whether this submerged landmass, called Zealandia, is a continent or not. A team of geologists declared it one in 2017, but not all researchers are convinced.
EnvironmentPosted by
ScienceAlert

Even Minor Volcanic Eruptions Could Trigger Global Catastrophe, Scientists Warn

The specter of terrifying volcanic eruptions is emblazoned in our imaginations from childhood: an earth-shattering explosion, followed by gushing bursts of lava and billowing smoke. The dangers of large-scale volcanic eruptions are very real: In the worst-case scenario, an extremely rare and powerful supervolcanic eruption might even devastate the planet. But scientists now warn it wouldn't even take such an extreme outburst to trigger a global catastrophe. According to new research, much smaller-scale volcanic events can still unleash sufficient chaos to imperil the modern world. "Even a minor eruption in one of the areas we identify could erupt enough ash or generate large enough...
ScienceSpaceRef

An Upended Ecosystem in the Arabian Sea

How can snow cover on the Himalayas influence the species that thrive in the Arabian Sea?. How could changes in wind speed and humidity lead to food and national security concerns a thousand kilometers away? Joaquim Goes, Helga do Rosario Gomes, and colleagues on two continents have spent the past two decades trying to decode these riddles.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

This country could be wiped off the map by climate change

The South Pacific country of Tuvalu could be wiped off the map within a few hundred years, according to a new climate report. The deep dive into the effects and future of global warming was published by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change on 9 August, ahead of the COP26 conference due to be held in Glasgow in October.
SciencePhys.org

Researchers discover world's 'northernmost' island

Scientists have discovered what is believed to be the world's northernmost landmass—a yet-to-be-named island north of Greenland that could soon be swallowed up by seawaters. Researchers came upon the landmass on an expedition in July, and initially thought they had reached Oodaaq, up until now the northernmost island on the planet.

Comments / 1

Community Policy