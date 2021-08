Gold has surged above $1,800 as the market mood improves. The Confluence Detector is showing what the next targets are. The Delta COVID-19 variant is wreaking havoc in the US and around the world. However, it may turn into a boon for gold bulls – as it impacts the plans of the almighty Federal Reserve. Officials at the world's most powerful central bank are watching the virus developments with worry, and are set to delay withdrawal of stimulus.