Boise State WR back to put ‘exclamation point’ on career. COVID-19 slowed his return.

Boise State wide receiver CT Thomas said he wasn’t sure what the future held for him when last season ended — until he got a call from new head coach Andy Avalos. “He just told me he wanted me back, and, ‘Let’s go finish this thing the right way,’ ” Thomas told reporters Tuesday. “I didn’t know if I was going to try to go somewhere else or hang up the cleats. But with him giving me another shot at it, telling me to come back and telling me the team can really use me, I said, why not?”