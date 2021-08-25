Truck rollover causing heavy delays on 495N at Route 1

Truck rollover on 495N at Route 1 (Ken Lucas, Boston 25 News/Boston 25 News)

PLAINVILLE, Mass. — If you have to travel I-495 northbound in the Plainville/Wrentham area Wednesday morning, you should find another route.

Heavy delays are being reported in the area and lanes are closed as crews work to upright the truck and clean up the mess.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

