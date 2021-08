Third-base umpire Nic Lentz ejected Lynn before the bottom of the fourth in the Sox’s 3-2 victory against the A’s in front of 22,780 at Guaranteed Rate Field. “I was coming off the mound and he was late getting over (near the dugout for an inspection), so I left my glove and my hat (at the top of the dugout),” Lynn said. “And then while I was going down the dugout to try (to) see the trainer because I’m dealing with something, he yells at me that he needs to see my belt.