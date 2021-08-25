Cancel
GUEST COLUMN: Select a career employee for BLM Director

By Sharon Friedman
Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis summer has challenged wildland firefighters due to megafires, dealing with COVID, fuel shortages and a host of other difficulties. Unfortunately, one of the main agencies involved in wildland firefighting is without a director. The Biden administration nominated Tracy Stone-Manning, who comes with long-term ideological questions (her role in tree-spiking) and more recent ethical questions (her misstatements before Congress and questionable loans while serving as a Senate staffer). Hence her confirmation has been delayed.

