GUEST COLUMN: Select a career employee for BLM Director

Not only do Bozeman’s outdoor industry and ski resorts inject millions of dollars and thousands of jobs into our local economy, but they are also integral to why most of us choose to live here. Crystal-clear mornings spent hiking up Bridger’s ridge and late evenings camping with friends under an expanse of stars are when I get out my camera to create photography and films that inspire others to have similar experiences. This love of outdoor recreation isn’t unique to us in Bozeman. According to the Montana Office of Outdoor Recreation, 98% of Montanans say that outdoor recreation is important to their quality of life.