Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Re: Halley’s Comet happens more often than UGA championships

tigernet.com
 5 days ago

And the busy Metropolitan city of Athens even has person to person, and collect call operators on duty 24 -7.

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uga#Comet#Person To Person#Uga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College Sportstigernet.com

we will be screwed if he misses UGA, the ACC championship or

I buy some Busch latte. pack up the truck , head to clemson..set up. Eat drink... head to the game. Pack up the truck. Head home. Playoffs. The others..... we might be able to survive them all but there may be a couple that go to the wire. Situation would be much worse than last year when Trevor had to sit. Hope he is vaxed and that testing/quarantine procedures are minimized for those guys but I haven't seen the final word from the league on that and not sure how that would apply to non-conf game. Our practice protocols better be tighter than last year since this variant if more contagious.
FootballKingsport Times-News

Watch now: Bears 'looking for more than just a region championship'

BIG STONE GAP — The spring football season in Virginia, as strange as it may have been, was a good one for Union. The Bears battled through the Mountain 7 District before taking dramatic wins over Wise Central and Graham in the postseason to capture the Region 2D championship. Heading...
Sportstigernet.com

Re: Beating UGA is an absolute must to get in the playoffs.

Beating UGA is an absolute must to get in the playoffs. Even though it's the first game of the season, I don't see any way this year's committee would overlook a black eye from such a mid level program. Hopefully Dabo has them focused and not looking ahead to the bigger games on our schedule.
Afghanistantigernet.com

Re: I Once Met a UGA Fan

A little interesting nugget of useless information:. I was deployed to Kuwait in 2015. Our aircraft were annihilating ISIS and the Commanding General of the region stopped in to visit us via helicopter. He wanted to visit the aircrew and support personnel that were making the sorties happen. While visiting he made a joke that he had to be quick as he “wanted to watch his Dawgs beat Bama that night.” That game was the same day Clemson played ND in the hurricane game and we made some small talk. He was originally from Georgia and it was obvious he was a passionate UGA fan.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: I do think UGA is the better job....

On the surface, while close in some aspects, the conclusion would seem to fall on the ultimate prize that Clemson has collected twice in the last six years against a drought stretching back to 1980. But according to an ESPN+ article Thursday ($), Georgia has the better coaching job, slightly. ESPN h Read Update »
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: Roll Call - Clemson vs. UGA

Enough politics and Covid talk already.... Who is going to be in attendance? We need to fill BOA stadium to the brim with orange, white and Northwestern Purple! We need to leave no doubt that the Clemson Brand is here to stay and when UGA leaves out of Charlotte they will lick their scars all the way back to Athens.
Sportstigernet.com

Re: UGA Will Not Score More than 27

IMHO, saying that UGA will score 27 points on this 2021 defense that is being said to be as good, or maybe even better than the 2018 defense, with the 2021 defense having more star power talent across the board. IMO it should be better if it's thought to be...
College Sportstigernet.com

Re: UGA Much Like The PreSeason Overhype

Ohio State blew us off the field in our last game so what makes you think Georgia can't do the same?? We are a new team (as Dabo always says) and we haven't played anybody except ourselves. I think the game is a toss-up and hopefully we do come out on top.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: It's Going to Take Elite QB play to beat us. Sorry UGA

Looking back at out last two big loses to LSU and Ohio State, both of those games had Elite QB play. Burrows and Fields were throwing perfect passes for the entire games and we couldn't stop either enough to catch up. UGa has a good QB, but not elite. Unless...
College Sportstigernet.com

Re: Official news on UGA injuries

SOURCE: Georgia TE Darnell Washington and DB Tykee Smith both sustained foot injuries at practice and are out indefinitely and are doubtful to play in the Bulldogs opener against #Clemson. From Bruce Feldman.
College Sportstigernet.com

Great Read Really Comes Down to Unprovens

TNET: Stats & Storylines: Georgia Week has arrived. College football is officially back! After an appetizer in “Week 0” with Illinois toppling Nebraska, this Saturday will bring the biggest game of the entire college football regular season. The No. 3 Clemson Tigers and No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs face off in a season opener that will shape the narrative around both teams. Full Story »
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Basically, but it’s more than that.

There will also be The scheduling of games amongst the three conferences such as Clemson/Ohio State, Clemson/Michigan, Clemson/Wisconsin, Clemson/USC, Clemson/Oregon, that will put superior regular season games on TV to increase revenues from TV contracts, but these games will also increase season ticket sales, concessions, Increase donations to booster clubs, not to mention what it would do for recruiting for schools like Clemson.
College Sportstigernet.com

Once the UGA Bumblecocks figure out

Kirbeee is hot garbage he will go and they will pine for Richt. It's called Motivation. Plenty of it from the talking heads!***. Re: It's called Motivation. Plenty of it from the talking heads!***. Re: I am now convinced Dabo has the ESPN announcers on. Was riding thru Gastonia on...
College Sportstigernet.com

Re: Eight teams would be fine! Just limit to no more than two in

If you open to 8 teams, you have to make power 5 conference champions an automatic berth. If you start putting in 3+ teams from any conference, and leave out a conf champ, whats the point in those conference games? You would basically cement the idea of bias towards certain teams/ conferences.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: It’s more than just football at Clemson.

Yeah South Carolina caught lightening in a bottle for a short time in baseball. As a fan my game is basketball. But the sport I loved was baseball. It’s the game I played through college. When I grew up in NC American Legion baseball was insane!! It seems American Legion ball has mostly died in SC and that’s really sad.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Lady Tigers lost to #20 AtM tonight 3-1

I was wrapped up in the volleyball match and didn't catch the game until it was 2-1 2nd half. Anyone have a wrap on the game. Thanks. https://clemsontigers.com/no-20-texas-am-scores-a-pair-of-late-goals-to-top-tigers-3-1/ CLEMSON, S.C. - In Clemson’s first road game of the 2021 campaign, No. 20 Texas A&M (1-2, 0-2 SEC) defeated the Tigers (2-1, 0-0 ACC) 3-1 in a hard-fought match on Saturday night in College Station. The Aggies struck first early on with a score in the 19th minute. However, Hensley Hancuff prevented further damage by coming up with a stellar penalty-kick save in the 30th minute to keep the deficit at one goal through the first 45 minutes. The senior goalkeeper tallied three total saves in the period. In the second half, the Tiger offense broke through. After several attempts on goal, freshman Renee Lyles came through with the equalizer in the 62nd minute, a brilliant strike from just outside the left of the box which caromed off the crossbar and into the net. It was the freshman’s third goal of her early career. However, Texas A&M answered back immediately with a go-ahead score of its own just a minute later. The Aggies found the back of the net again in the 79th minute to put the match out of reach. Next up, the Tigers travel to Athens for a battle against the Georgia Bulldogs on Thursday, September 2. The match will kick off at 7 p.m. For complete coverage of the Clemson women’s soccer team, follow @ClemsonWSoccer on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

This game has nothing to do with motivation...

Re: I am now convinced Dabo has the ESPN announcers on. I'm doing quite well here, especially lately. What do you mean "should" the Tigers deliver a win? I've been reading here for months the only question is whether or not Dabo runs up the score. The outcome has never been in doubt. TNET says Clemson has the best QB, best receivers, best Dline, best secondary, improved Oline, best popcorn vendors, jumbotron, never lose in Charlotte, Dabo is the greatest coach ever and Kirby can't coach at all...on and on it goes. How could Clemson not win this game and not win it big? Yet, there seems to be a little angst brewing amongst the TNETers. A guy like yourself, with your finger on the pulse of TNET must know, what gives? They don't think UGA could actually win, do they?

Comments / 0

Community Policy