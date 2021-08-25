Cancel
Stocks

Wall St. ekes out gains as S&P 500 logs 50th record closing high this year

By SOURAV D
Financial World
Financial World
 4 days ago
On Tuesday, all three key indices of Wall St. had closed out the session in an affirmative territory, as the US FDA’s full approval of Pfizer-BioNTech pandemic vaccine had spurred up investors’ sentiment, while a much-anticipated Jackson Hole meet of Central Bankers which would less likely to engage in a taper-talk amid a sharp uptick in delta cases threatening global economic recovery, had added to further impetus for growth stocks.

#Wall St#Wall Street#S P 500#The Us Fda#Pfizer Biontech Pandemic#Central Bankers
