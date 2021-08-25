Wall St. ekes out gains as S&P 500 logs 50th record closing high this year

Investing.com -- U.S. stock markets opened higher on Friday but in narrow ranges, ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's keenly-anticipated speech at Jackson Hole. Powell is expected to map out a rough timeline for tapering the Fed's bond purchases, currently running at $120 billion a month. The big question of the day is whether the market is confident enough in the economic recovery to withstand any message that the central bank is about to start withdrawing its post-pandemic stimulus. Comments from Powell's colleagues at the regional Federal Reserve banks over the last 24 hours have all suggested that an imminent start to tapering is in the cards, given the U.S. economy's recovery so far in 2021. However Powell and others on the Washington based board of Fed governors have generally struck a more dovish tone.