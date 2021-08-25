Wall St. ekes out gains as S&P 500 logs 50th record closing high this year
On Tuesday, all three key indices of Wall St. had closed out the session in an affirmative territory, as the US FDA’s full approval of Pfizer-BioNTech pandemic vaccine had spurred up investors’ sentiment, while a much-anticipated Jackson Hole meet of Central Bankers which would less likely to engage in a taper-talk amid a sharp uptick in delta cases threatening global economic recovery, had added to further impetus for growth stocks.www.financial-world.org
Comments / 0