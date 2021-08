Congressional Democrats will seek to bypass Gov. Ron DeSantis and GOP Florida lawmakers by expanding Medicaid in Florida, perhaps by working directly with counties and cities. In a Tuesday conference call, U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch said budget reconciliation in Congress, a procedure that would require simple majorities in both houses, could be used to create a program in which the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services would "administer" straight to consumers or via willing local governments across the Sunshine State.