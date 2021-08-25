Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Worthington, MN

Center for Active Living's Bike Club welcomes all pedal-pushers

By Editorials
Worthington Daily Globe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWORTHINGTON — After some initial wheel-spinning, a local bike club for seniors is officially rolling. Sponsored by Worthington’s Center for Active Living (CAL), the group is a relatively informal collection of bicycling enthusiasts, ages 55+, who seek to combine outdoor activity and exercise with relaxed social contact. “My wife Terry...

www.dglobe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Worthington, MN
Worthington, MN
Sports
City
Luverne, MN
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Minnesota Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pedal#Bike Path#Rural Reading#Cal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Gulf Shores, ALmulletwrapper.net

New members invited to Gulf Shores Garden Club kick-off meeting Sept. 1 at Adult Activity Center

New members invited to Gulf Shores Garden Club kick-off meeting Sept. 1 at Adult Activity Center. The Gulf Shores Garden Club’s annual kickoff meeting will be held on Wednesday, September 1 at 9:30 a.m. at the Adult Activity Center, located at 260 Club House Drive. Stafaf from the Gulf Shores Planning Office will present updates on trees, plantings, and conservation. Club members that have the time always meet for lunch at a local restaurant following the meeting. The club provides members with opportunities to gain new ideas in gardening, floral design and landscaping. Having fun, making new friends and participating in local civic projects are part of what makes members of the club part of a special group. Guests and new members are always welcome. For more club information, visit gsgardenclub.com or facebook.
Mankato, MNKEYC

E-bike rentals bring unique biking experience to Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A unique biking experience has come to Mankato. Nathan and Candice Bartell’s passion for bike riding led them to start the company Fun Bike Rides, which offers the opportunity for community members to rent electric bikes. “I think it’s just a really cool way of seeing...
Ludington, MIMy North.com

Don’t Miss this Summer Cycling Trip Through Scenic Ludington

Exploring Ludington by bike has never been more fun! Learn how to plan your Northern Michigan biking adventure along with where to stop, where to eat and some trail tips. “Why haven’t we been here before?” My wife and I kept asking ourselves this as the quaint town of Ludington unfolded before us while the steady cadence of our bikes carried us through the lakeside town.
Denver, COPosted by
Grant Underwood

Rent a bike at Denver's top three bike rentals

DENVER, CO - Denver is a bike-friendly city (https://www.denver.org/articles/post/awards8/). In 2020, PeopleForBikes chose Denver as the #8 best city for biking in the USA. Planning for a ride around the city but don't have a bike? Check out these three bike rentals around Denver that can accompany you pedal through 85 miles of paved urban bike trails.
Sun Valley, IDIdaho Mountain Express

WR Mountain Bike Club rides into 2021

The Wood River Mountain Bike Club will be competing in an open race this Saturday at Brundage Mountain in McCall. The varsity riders will go around the 4.57-mile course for 120 minutes. This year’s team will be on the track for the first time in over a year, after last...
Scott County, MNscott.mn.us

Biking Through History

Join us on Saturday, August 28, from 1-5 p.m., at The Landing – Minnesota River Heritage Park, Shakopee, for “Biking Through History: Bricks and Beer Tour.” Ride from Shakopee to Chaska and explore how German immigrants helped build the Minnesota River Valley on bricks and beer. Discuss why Shakopee bricks are red and Chaska bricks are yellow. Stops include new pubs rekindling brewing traditions in both towns (beer samples available for purchase). Participants must bring their own bike and helmet and be able to ride a 15-mile loop at a leisurely pace with stops.
Sacramento Magazine

Sierra Hike: Jones Creek Loop Trail

Galena Forest is a heavily wooded area in Reno, and Galena Creek Regional Park (which also offers camping and a visitors center that hosts events and offers educational programming) includes the Jones Creek Loop Trail. This family-friendly trek features a dirt path, a creek and monarch butterfly sightings. Park in the lot just up the gravel road from the visitors center. You’ll see signage for the Jones Creek Loop Trail. Follow the path (but keep an eye on your feet—the path is marred by large, jutting rocks) and turn right at the first fork. The loop is easy to follow for the rest of the way. Along the way you’ll run into a creek, which flows pretty heavily in the spring but shallows out in summer. Hikers create makeshift bridges to help navigate the water in the wetter months so you can keep your feet dry. In spring and summer, you’ll see large swarms of monarch butterflies. Continue along the path through the woods. The creek burbles, offering a peaceful soundtrack, and the trail is easy and relatively flat with mild elevation gain. Children can manage the trail without much trouble, and many hikers bring their dogs. It’s also a popular area for trail running.
Palisade, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Palisade Plunge Allows Mountain Bikers To Ride From Top Of Grand Mesa To Downtown Palisade

PALISADE, Colo. (CBS4) – The Town of Palisade and its partners recently celebrated the opening of the Palisade Plunge, a singletrack trail that starts at more than 10,700 feet at the top of the Grand Mesa then plunges down 6,000 feet to Palisade, which has an altitude of 4,700 feet. “The Palisade Plunge Trail is a unique and unforgettable trail experience, providing access to remote public lands while traversing stunning alpine to high desert terrain,” said Scott Winans in a news release. Winans is the President of the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association and member of the ORC Leadership Council. The 32...
Oregon Stateroguevalleymessenger.com

Fun-Filled Outdoor Activities You Can Enjoy in Medford, Oregon

Medford is one of the best small cities in the United States. It is a part of the Oregon state and considered one of the most liked travel destinations in the United States. It is situated near the gorgeous Rogue River and enclosed within the enticing Rogue valley. It is...
KidsWorthington Daily Globe

Chautauqua Park playground equipment ready for kids

The Early Risers Kiwanis group earned $25,000 in playground equipment when their contest entry won the Legacy of Play competition, sponsored by Kiwanis International and Landscape Structures, Inc. The accessible equipment includes many options for children of different ability levels, and the rubbery surface on the ground is springy for...
MusicRolla Daily News

Five artists worth the ride at this year's Pedaler's Jamboree

Pedaler's Jamboree attendees travel from one spot to another on their bicycles. Technically. The Labor Day weekend tradition leads festival-goers down the MKT and Katy Trails. But truly it's the music heard at stops on the way — and the promise of a culminating concert to come — that carries riders along.
Bemidji, MNBemidji Pioneer

15th Annual Dragon Boat Festival opens with Parade of Teams

BEMIDJI -- The parade of teams, opening ceremony and sprint cup races kicked off Dragon Boat weekend on Friday night in Bemidji. The 15th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival was opened with the parade of teams led by the Buena Vista Ski Patrol. Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince then had...
EntertainmentCedar Valley Daily Times

Childhood dream of working with trains fulfilled for Darrin Smith

Train enthusiasts from around the area and beyond will be gathering at the Hub City Heritage Corporation Railroad Museum this weekend, Aug. 14-15, for the annual Railroad Heritage Days. Traditionally held in conjunction with other heritage events, this year, the date for Railroad Days was changed to allow for more volunteers over the weekend. The Hub City Heritage Railroad Museum, yard office, express office, yard tower and grounds will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Bowling Green, OHbgindependentmedia.org

BG Fire Division to host firefighters cycling across nation for 20th anniversary of 9/11

Bowling Green Fire Division will once again be hosting a team of firefighters cycling across the nation to mark the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001. Ten years ago in 2011, two firefighters from California rode their bicycles, followed by a support vehicle, from Santa Clara, California, to New York City to honor and commemorate firefighters and first responders who lost their lives on 9/11.

Comments / 0

Community Policy