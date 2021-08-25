Cancel
Livingston County, MO

Livingston County Public Information for August 24

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust 03 about 3:15 a.m. deputy stopped vehicle on U.S. 36 for traffic offense(s) and found multiple juveniles in the vehicle and the driver had been smoking marijuana. Marijuana, THC wax and drug paraphernalia were seized from the vehicle. Parent(s) were contacted and one parent had not been aware that son or daughter was missing from home. Juveniles safely transferred to adults and report being submitted to juvenile office.

