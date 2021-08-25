Cancel
Clemson, SC

Re: This alliance is about like an alliance of criminals who

 4 days ago

This alliance is about like an alliance of criminals who. have been charged and they all refuse to talk to the police.....right up and until one of them cuts a deal........What if the SEC says,"Clemson, FSU, we want you.....but, we also offered North Carolina and Virginia.....so, whoever talks first gets immunity, I mean ,membership....."..."And, we also made an offer to Ohio State and Michigan, soooooo, take your time...."....

