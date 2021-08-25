Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Turkish drones in northern Cyprus heighten regional unease

By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS, SAMY MAGDY and JOSEF FEDERMAN
bigrapidsnews.com
 4 days ago

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — An air base hosting Turkish drones in the breakaway northern third of ethnically divided Cyprus is ratcheting up unease among neighboring countries, which see the station as an added instrument of instability in the turbulent east Mediterranean region. The Cypriot government views the drone deployment as...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mohamed Morsi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Cyprus#Turkey#Ap#Cypriot#Lefkoniko#Greek#Egyptian#The European Union#The Associated Press#Turkish Cypriots#Eu#Foreign Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Greece
Country
Egypt
Related
Militarydallassun.com

Saudis Sign Military Cooperation Agreement With Russia

Saudi Arabia and Russia have signed a military cooperation agreement at an arms expo outside Moscow. Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman announced on Twitter on August 24 that he signed the agreement with Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin "aimed at developing joint military cooperation between the two countries."
MilitaryPosted by
WHIO Dayton

The Latest: Erdogan: Turkish army, citizens out of Kabul

ISTANBUL – Turkey has pulled out all its civilians and military from Afghanistan except for a small number of technicians, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday, while appearing to criticize the manner of the U.S. withdrawal. “We transported our citizens to our country. Currently we have a small number of...
MLBPosted by
UPI News

On This Day: Israel-Hezbollah war ends in truce

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1784, Grigory Shelikhov, a Russian fur trader, founded the first permanent Russian settlement in Alaska on Kodiak Island. In 1900, about 2,000 U.S. Marines joined with European forces to capture Beijing, ending the Boxer Rebellion against the Western presence in China.
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Ukraine sends barbed wire to Lithuania for Belarus border

Ukraine has sent more than 38 tonnes of barbed wire to Lithuania as "humanitarian aid" as the EU country struggles to stem an influx of illegal migrants from neighbouring Belarus, authorities said on Thursday. "Ukraine has sent humanitarian aid to the Republic of Lithuania for security needs," the emergencies service said in a statement.
Worldwtaq.com

Greek PM, Turkey’s Erdogan will discuss Afghanistan on Friday

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will discuss the situation in Afghanistan with Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, Mitsotakis’ office said as Greece worries over a potential repeat of the 2015 mass arrivals of migrants. Greece was on the frontline of Europe’s migration crisis in 2015, when...
Middle Eastkdal610.com

Three Turkish soldiers killed in explosion in northern Iraq – ministry

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Three Turkish soldiers were killed and two were wounded by explosives planted by militants in northern Iraq, Turkey’s defence ministry said on Monday. The ministry said the incident took place on Sunday in a region where Turkey was carrying out a cross border operation. (Writing by Ezgi...
PoliticsPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: Iran talks about Afghanistan with China, Russia

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has discussed the situation in Afghanistan with his Chinese and Russian counterparts. The Iranian president's website, president.ir, reported on Wednesday that he talked on the phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping and told him Iran was ready to cooperate with China in establishing security, stability and peace in Afghanistan, as well as on issues regarding the development, progress and prosperity for Afghans.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Britain imposes sanctions on Belarus, Lukashenko retorts: 'choke on them'

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain imposed sanctions on Belarus’s potash and petroleum product exports on Monday in an attempt to put pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko, who swiftly retorted that London should “choke on” the new measures. So far Western sanctions have done little to persuade Lukashenko, in power in the former...
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

EU holds migrant talks, accuses Belarus of ‘hybrid warfare’

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union ministers are holding emergency talks on Wednesday in response to allegations that Belarus is deliberately sending migrants to Lithuania as part of a “hybrid warfare” campaign to destabilize the Baltic EU member country. The ministers are holding a videoconference in a so-called “integrated political crisis...
WorldArkansas Online

Drones on Cyprus fuel fears

NICOSIA, Cyprus -- An air base hosting Turkish drones in the breakaway northern third of ethnically divided Cyprus is ratcheting up unease among neighboring countries, which see the station as an added instrument of instability in the turbulent east Mediterranean region. The Cypriot government views the drone deployment as a...
MilitaryVoice of America

Reported Turkish Drone Attacks Over Syria Raise Kurdish Concerns

WASHINGTON - U.S.-backed Kurdish forces in Syria say they are increasingly concerned about a wave of Turkish drone attacks against their commanders in northeast Syria. Turkey reportedly carried out dozens of airstrikes last week, including several with unmanned aerial vehicles, against positions belonging to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a Kurdish-led military alliance that has been a major U.S. partner in the fight against the Islamic State group, also known as IS or ISIS.
PoliticsMetro International

Poland to build fence on Belarus border to halt migrants

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland will build a fence along its border with Belarus, the defence minister said on Monday, to halt a flow of migrants the European Union says is being driven by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in retaliation for EU sanctions. Poland and fellow EU states Lithuania and Latvia...
Politicsdailynewsen.com

Russia accuses Spain of Russophobia for denying a scale to its warships in Ceuta

Russia has been perplexed before Spain's rejection to authorize the entry of Russian warships in the Port of Ceuta, as the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday. The Spanish Government rejected that the Vicadidmiral Kulako Antisubmarine Ship and the Altai ship They made a logistics scale in Ceuta expected from August 18 to 20. This decision, warns the Russian government, contradicts the "Spirit of the Declaration of Strategic Association signed between the two countries in 2009". The Spanish Defense Ministry had approved the visit, scheduled between Wednesday and Friday this week. But the Foreign Ministry decided to reject the petition. "With perplexity we learned of the refusal of the Spanish authorities to give permission so that the vessels of the North Fleet of the Russian Navy enter in the port of Ceuta," said Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakarova, cited in a Communiqué.When that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Spain asked the Russian interlocutors was detailed information about the further destination of the ship, which was not facilitated, as the confidential said.
Worldkdal610.com

Turkey cannot take new refugee burden, foreign minister says

ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkey cannot take the burden of a new migrant wave from Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday after talks with his German counterpart, as concerns about a new migrant wave remain after the Taliban’s taking of power. The events in Afghanistan have fuelled worries in the...
Posted by
Axios

Israeli PM presented Biden with "death by a thousand cuts" Iran strategy

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett presented President Biden in their meeting today with what Israeli officials described as “a death by a thousand cuts” strategy against Iran. Why it matters: Besides striking up a personal relationship, Bennett's primary goal in his first meeting with Biden was to express his sense...
Militaryalbuquerquenews.net

Suspected Iranian Forces Hijack Vessel In Gulf, Iran Denies

The British Navy reported a 'potential hijack' on a ship off the coast of the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) on August 3, days after a suspected Iranian attack on another tanker left two dead. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) denied that its forces or allies were behind any incident...

Comments / 0

Community Policy