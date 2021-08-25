Cancel
Virginia State

For Virginia, the only way to the end of the pandemic is through vaccines

By Terry McAuliffe
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerry McAuliffe is the Virginia Democratic gubernatorial nominee. He was governor of Virginia from 2014 to 2018. The coronavirus pandemic has presented Virginia with unprecedented challenges for the past year and a half. But there is a bright light at the end of this tunnel: lifesaving vaccines against the coronavirus that we know work. As the delta variant surges, we must continue to follow the science. Only by getting vaccinated and standing strong together will we defeat this virus once and for all, and keep our commonwealth and our economy on track.

Virginia State

Two Virginia legislators irresponsibly undercut a measure on masking that they helped pass

Most Virginia parents could cheer legislation enacted in Richmond last winter requiring that schools reopen for in-person learning this fall, with common-sense health guidelines designed to block a resurgence of covid-19 among students, teachers and staff. Now, two state senators, including the bill’s chief sponsor, are trying to convince the state’s 133 school districts that they’re free to opt out of the common-sense part.
Virginia State
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Virginia With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 37.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 26. More than 626,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 45.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending August 26. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
Education

Editorial: It has come to this: Biden must protect kids from their own state politicians

In an ironic twist on the old Republican claim to be the protectors of “local control” in schools, Republican politicians across America are trying to prohibit school districts from mandating that students mask up against the coronavirus. And who is rising to protect the right of local districts to make that decision for themselves? None other than the Biden administration.
Virginia State

West Virginia's largest private employer issues worker vaccine mandate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s largest private employer is requiring its employees to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by Oct. 31 as virus cases continue to grow exponentially statewide. The mandate issued by the West Virginia University Health System applies to workers at its hospitals and clinics in...
Health

McAuliffe asks employers to mandate vaccines to 'make life difficult' for unvaccinated

Former Virginia governor and Democratic nominee for the 2021 gubernatorial election Terry McAuliffe said Monday that employers should mandate vaccines, just days after he said he wanted mandates to "make life difficult" for unvaccinated people. McAuliffe spoke at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society on Aug. 16, saying, "I...
Cowlitz County, WA

Stepankowsky column: Only one way to beat COVID

I expected Gov. Jay Inslee to order mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for all eligible college and K-12 students last week. He stopped short of that, requiring the vaccinations only of all teachers and staff at public and private schools. His order also applies to childcare and early learning workers who supervise kids from multiple families, and the only exemptions are for religious or medical reasons.
Public Health

With Pandemic a Focus, McAuliffe Urges Vaccine Mandates

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Democrat Terry McAuliffe is calling on all Virginia employers to require the COVID-19 vaccine for their workers. His statement Monday comes as a policy debate escalates over how best to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. The contagious delta variant of the virus is taking center stage in...
Virginia State

3 Children Die Of COVID-19 In Virginia As Delta Cases Surge Among Kids

Three children have died of COVID-19 in Virginia as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to surge among kids. A child between the ages of 0 and 9 died in either the City of Richmond or Henrico County after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Officials from the Virginia Department of Health are yet to share details about the child’s death.
Pharmaceuticals

Mandate vaccines for all. It's the only way to end our COVID-19 nightmare

In June, gunmen in eastern Afghanistan killed five medical workers administering polio vaccinations to children. The murderers also wounded several other members of polio vaccination teams in three separate attacks that day. Earlier in March, three female polio vaccinators were shot dead in two separate assaults in the same Afghan...
Public Health

SECVA: Vaccines are the only way to ‘return to normal life’

Veteran Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough on Wednesday reiterated his plea for all veterans and their families to get vaccinated against COVID-19, saying the protection is “the only way to end this pandemic and return to normal life.”. In remarks to the AMVETS National Convention in North Carolina — an annual...

