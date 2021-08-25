For Virginia, the only way to the end of the pandemic is through vaccines

Terry McAuliffe is the Virginia Democratic gubernatorial nominee. He was governor of Virginia from 2014 to 2018. The coronavirus pandemic has presented Virginia with unprecedented challenges for the past year and a half. But there is a bright light at the end of this tunnel: lifesaving vaccines against the coronavirus that we know work. As the delta variant surges, we must continue to follow the science. Only by getting vaccinated and standing strong together will we defeat this virus once and for all, and keep our commonwealth and our economy on track.