Put these over-the-water bungalows in the Maldives on your post-COVID bucket list

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, encompasses three islands with 100 beach villas. The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands

Long a bucket list destination for many, the Maldives is seeing strong growth in visitor numbers as it has safely remained open to visitors during the Covid-19 pandemic.

What to know before you go

The good news is that depending on which source you check, anywhere from 55% ( Our World in Data ) to 61% ( Reuters ) of the local population is fully vaccinated, compared to 51% in the U.S. and the numbers are actually higher on some islands . Better yet, the vaccination rate for tourism workers nationwide is upwards of 90%, according to the Ministry of Health .

According to the Maldives' Ministry of Health , visitors ages 1 and up need a negative PCR test result no older than 96 hours of embarkation at the first port on their itinerary. An electronic Traveler Health Declaration form must also be completed within 24 hours of arrival.

Oh, and be prepared to wear your mask for a long time: an average nonstop flight from New York JFK to Malé takes upwards of 18 hours.

The newest hotels and resorts

A slew of new resorts is opening this year to appeal to visiting tourists. Chief among them is the Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands , which is the latest to cut the ribbon in the island nation and part of an ambitious development project.

As part of the Fari Islands , the project will eventually have three resorts, nearly two dozen restaurants and bars and a marina.

Here is a sneak peek at the contemporary design of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, as well as six other resort projects that opened (or will open) this year.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands

The newest summer opening in the Maldives is the Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands , encompassing three islands with 100 villas on the beach, suspended over the water or in a hybrid setup with both beach and overwater access.

Guests get around by bike, golf carts or on foot. The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands

Connected by a series of bridges along which guests can ride bikes , hail golf carts or walk, the resort features long stretches of private beach, a culinary island with several restaurant and a dive center where guests can partake in water sports and book boat tours to snorkel or spot dolphins.

All guests are taken care of by a dedicated “aris meeha," personal butlers can handle any request and are available via phone or text message 24 hours a day. The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands

Like the overwater villas, beachfront villas have their own plunge pool. All guests are taken care of by a dedicated “ aris meeha ,” a phrase in the local Dhivehi language meaning a person who cares for the Maldivian royal family. These personal butlers can handle any request and are available via phone or text message 24 hours a day .

The Ritz-Carlton's spa is surrounded by overwater villas. The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands

The Ritz-Carlton Spa sits dramatically in the middle of a lagoon quay surrounded by overwater villas. Its nine treatment rooms seemingly float above the water with massage and beauty treatments using organic Bamford products from the United Kingdom.

You'll have plenty of space – the villas start at 1,615 square feet. The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands

The enormous villas start at 1,615 square feet including a private outdoor deck with infinity pools, outdoor and indoor showers, soaking tubs and dining tables. Walls of glass slide completely open, connecting the al fresco views with the contemporary room design.

The beach villas are popular with multi-generational families. The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands

The two-bedroom beach villa offers a central living room, double bathrooms, private infinity pool and direct access to the beach. It is especially popular with multi-generational family trips. The largest estate villa features three bedrooms and plenty of space for entertaining.

All villas have direct water acccess. The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands

Many guests opt to split their stay between different accommodations to enjoy a mix of beachfront and overwater experiences. No matter which villa guests choose, all have direct access to the water.

Eau Bar's circular infinity pool seems to spill directly into the sea. Ramsey Qubein/Special to USA TODAY

The circular swimming pool at Eau Bar appears to spill directly into the sea from an infinity edge. This is where a daily traditional Maldivian drum performance takes place at sunset to illuminate torches by the pool.

Eau Bar serves a menu of lighter dishes. The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands

During the day, Eau Bar serves a menu of lighter dishes including salads, quinoa and sushi facing the pool. By sunset, a DJ and shisha menu add to the atmosphere. Nearby is Iwau , the resort’s intimate teppanyaki (hibachi) grill restaurant with two nine-seat dining tables and a five or seven-course menu .

The Sunday brunch at the al fresco Beach Shack restaurant comes with bottomless champagne. The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands

Dining options include Cantonese , Japanese , Lebanese , Italian and Maldivian at the numerous restaurants and bars here. The Sunday brunch at the al fresco Beach Shack restaurant comes with bottomless Champagne and a decadent menu of meats, seafood and salads.

The kids' club features its own playground, waterslide, pool and supervised activities. The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands

Guests under 12 are entertained in the kids’ club with its own playground, waterslide, pool and supervised activities. These include learning about the environment, area marine life and how to protect the reefs that surround the resort.

Guests can gaze at the sea life from the photography studio or use drones to explore from above the water. The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands

Experts from Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment program lead guests on a variety of educational adventures either below water or using drones to explore from above. A photography studio gives guests the chance to document their own adventures and choose their favorites to take home.

Guests can participate in a free ocean drone experience. It’s an entertaining way to see the reef activity from above. The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands

As part of the resort’s educational programming, guests can participate in a free ocean drone experience. It’s an entertaining way to see the reef activity from above, but it also serves a purpose as the resort monitors trends for the reef’s ongoing conservation.

Patina Maldives

Located about an hour from the international airport by speedboat, Patina Maldives, Fari Islands, has 90 beach and water villas. Patina Maldives Fari Islands

Patina Maldives, Fari Islands , opened this spring with 90 beach and water villas, ranging from one to three bedrooms , and 20 garden-shrouded Fari Studios along the beach. Located in the North Malé Atoll of the Maldives (50 minutes by speedboat from the international airport), this resort from the Capella Hotel Group offers a full-service spa , beach club and numerous dining venues including a plant-forward option .

The Patina Maldives, Fari Island, resort is the flagship property for the Patina Hotels & Resorts brand. Patina Maldives Fari Islands

Designed by Brazilian architect Marcio Kogan, the Maldives resort is the flagship property for the Patina Hotels & Resorts brand , which incorporates nature and well-being into its ethos. But, don’t miss the daily complimentary ice cream and evening canape and cocktail hour. Guests from The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, next door have access to its various restaurants, too.

Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts

Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is due to open this fall on Thilamaafushi Island’s Lhaviyani Atoll. Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts

Opening this fall, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa on Thilamaafushi Island ’s Lhaviyani Atoll will have 141 accommodations including overwater bungalows , many with private plunge pools and stairways directly into the sea.

Views of the turquoise water are plentiful including from Le Méridien's pools, restaurants and public areas. Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts

Views of the turquoise water are plentiful including from the pools, restaurants and public areas. Dining options at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa include an all-day dining spot with local dishes as well as a beachfront grill, adults-only sunset bar, and Japanese restaurant.

The resort also has a private island called Bodu Finolhu. Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts

In addition to two main swimming pools, a fully-equipped spa and kids’ programming, the resort also has a private island, Bodu Finolhu, with untouched tropical forest and sandy beach for secluded relaxation.

Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives

Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives puts surfers close to the famous Chicken's Break. Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives

Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives opened this summer in a prime spot for surfers close to “ Chickens Break ,” known worldwide for its waves. Beyond aquatic pursuits like surfing, scuba diving and kite-fishing and big game fishing, the resort hosts nightly entertainment including DJ sessions.

The resort’s pool stretches nearly 500 feet. Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives

In addition to 36 overwater and 59 beach villas, the resort’s pool stretches nearly 500 feet. There are also tennis courts, beach volleyball, lavish spa and yoga pavilion.

Cora Cora Maldives

Cora Cora Maldives is due to open this October. Cora Cora Maldives

Opening in October in the Raa Atoll, Cora Cora Maldives will have 100 villas, including multi-bedroom options on the beach or overwater. The resort will be located a 45-minute seaplane flight from the international airport.

Cora Cora Maldives will have 100 villas, including multi-bedroom options on the beach or overwater. Cora Cora Maldives

The resort plans to have its own museum focused on Maldivian culture, which will be the second-largest in the country following the Maldives National Museum in Malé.

Siyam World, Maldives

When it opens this fall, Siyam World, Maldives, will boast the country's biggest water park. Siyam World, Maldives

Siyam World, Maldives , will open in late October, complete with the country’s biggest waterpark . The resort will offer guests an all-inclusive experience with non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks, fitness and wellness activities, water sports and family activities, and eclectic dining options .

Located on a private island in the Noonu Atoll, Siyam World will offer 21 different types of accommodations. Siyam World, Maldives

The private-island resort will have 21 different accommodation categories ranging from beach suites to overwater villas , some of which will have their own waterslides. It will be situated in the Noonu Atoll, which is a 40-minute seaplane flight from the international airport.

Scuba divers and snorkelers will love the Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort, which puts them close to Ahivahfushi Beyru, a popular dive site. Avani Hotels

And coming soon in late 2021 is Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort , Avani’s first property in the Maldives. In the Baa Atoll and near dive site Ahivahfushi Beyru , it will be a favorite of snorkelers and scuba divers.

